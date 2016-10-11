Scout group marks anniversaries

Members of Flitwick Scout Group have been partying. Sixty beaver scouts celebrated 30 years of the section, with 36 of them staying for a sleepover at the group’s HQ. The evening included indoor and outdoor games, entertainment by a magician, food, a DVD and a few hours’ sleep! After breakfast they played a game of silentball and had some time in the park, before going home happy but exhausted!

The cub scouts, pictured, have been celebrating 100 years of the section. More than 30 of the children visited Whipsnade Zoo with nearly 1,000 members from different parts of the Country. Isaac Akroyd said: “Being involved in cubs is so exciting as we do something every week. It was great being able to feed the giraffes.” Adult volunteer, Deborah Gilbey said: “As an adult volunteer it is great to help and encourage young people to learn new skills or to try an activity for the first time.”

