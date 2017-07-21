Scott Lower School celebrates 50th anniversary

Pupils at Scott Lower School had 50 reasons to celebrate a special anniversary last Thursday.

They marked the school’s 50th birthday with a visit from Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson who enjoyed an exclusive performance of ‘Be My Guest’ before helping to cut the birthday cake.

The school also put on a photographic exhibition showing sports day and concert programmes spanning the last 50 years - featuring a number of parents wwho were past pupils at the school.

A new logo designed by pupils and staff to mark the school officially becoming Scott Primary last September was also celebrated. As the school is named after Captain Scott, the new logo needed to reflect this and after much exploring the Scott compass was discovered.

The logo along with other interesting items chosen by the children were buried, with the help of the Mayor, in a time capsule in the school grounds.

Headteacher, Anita Barker, said: “we were honoured the Mayor joined us for our celebrations and we are very much looking forward to the next stage of the school becoming a Primary and our new logo reflects this. Our children will navigate an exciting educational journey during their time with us, much like Captain Scott would have navigated his journeys. We would also like to say a big thank you to Hatters Furnishers who have provided our children with sport fleeces with our new logo.”