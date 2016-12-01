Schoolboys’ Movember videos go viral

Movember videos by students at Bedford School have gone viral on social media.

Bedford School is the largest UK fundraiser in the education sector for Movember, the charity which addresses the biggest health issues faced by men, including prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

The school has raised an amazing £50,991.34 for the charity since the start of its involvement in 2010.

The school’s two highly anticipated new Movember videos were created and filmed by the boys themselves.

Fighting the Battle Together, a video about mental health, received over 63,438 video views, 3,255 likes/loves/wows and 901 shares on Facebook in 24 hours.

Watch the video at youtu.be/zA7ntnuBpzU

The second video, MoPhone Bling, is a parody which highlights men’s health issues in a lighthearted way.

See youtu.be/9348bg_x45c

The school’s month-long fundraising efforts also included a sponsored tug of war competition and a rugby ‘ball handling’ skills session.