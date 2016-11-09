School unveils six new rooms

Six new classrooms have been installed at The Ursula Taylor Church of England School in Clapham and pupils have been celebrating with special guests.

Among those taking a look around was Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson.

Victoria Morrall, head teacher, said: “The expansion of our buildings to accommodate year 5 and 6 children is an extremely exciting opportunity which will allow us to provide our wonderful children with the space and facilities to complete their primary education at Ursula Taylor C of E School.

“We are very much looking forward to starting our journey towards becoming a full primary school in September 2017, something which would not have been possible without the support and encouragement of Bedford Borough Council. We are eagerly awaiting the day when we can start tours of the new build for our children and parents.”

David Morton, director of education for The Diocese of St Albans, said: “We are very pleased to support the expansion of such a good school as Ursula Taylor which will be very well suited to its new role as a primary school.”

Cllr Henry Vann, portfolio holder for education, said: “Ursula Taylor is a good school and Ofsted agree, which is great for pupils, teachers and the whole community and now - with this excellent learning space being installed - they can have more great learning spaces too.

“This project is part of a major programme of investment which is helping us to stay ahead of the game in providing enough school places, where communities and families need them and is helping us deliver the transition to a primary school and secondary school education system.”

