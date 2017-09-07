School applications for September 2018 now open

Applications are now open for children who are set to start school or move up in September 2018.

The deadline for applications for transferring to secondary and upper schools to Central Bedfordshire Council is October 31, 2017.

And parents have until January 15, 2018 if you’re applying for a starting school or middle school place.

Councillor Steven Dixon, executive member for education and skills at the council, said: “More than 90 per cent of people now apply for a school place online. It’s a quick and simple process and you can review your application right up to the deadline date.

“I know that parents and carers can face plenty of pressures on their time, so to save any last-minute panic or risking your child missing out on going to school with all their friends, make sure you apply in good time.

“That applies even if you already have a child at your preferred school, live next door to the school – and any other factors where you may think you’d automatically qualify for a place.”

To apply for a place online, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/admissions

The page also has information on school catchment areas, making an application on religious/faith grounds and how places are allocated.

Parents can also complete a paper application form – these are available from the school admissions team.

Call 0300 300 8037, email admissions@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or write to School Admissions, Central Bedfordshire Council, Watling House, High Street North, Dunstable, LU6 1LF.