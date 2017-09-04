Scheme to ease car park queues

A one-way system is to be introduced as part of major improvement plans for Lurke Street multi-storey car park in Bedford.

The scheme, to affect surrounding roads, includes essential electrical works and upgrades to the car park lighting, lift replacement, and consultation on a scheme to tackle congestion during peak times.

The one-way traffic system is to be introduced to ease the traffic congestion around Lurke Street car park and neighbouring supermarket when there is queuing traffic at peak periods.

The work includes the installation of a rising bollard, resurfacing of several streets in the area and the provision of dedicated CCTV to monitor the new route.

More more details see the council website www.bedford.gov.uk/tro.

A consultation will close on Friday, September 22.

The electrical works and lighting upgrade will require the car park to close for three days from Sunday, September 24 to Tuesday September 26, reopening to full

service on Wednesday, September 27. Season ticket holders will be able to park at Allhallows and Queen Street multi-storey car parks with their existing permits, but should take a ticket on entry to the car park and use the intercom to exit with no additional charge.

The lift replacement works are set to start later this month and will not require any closure as two lifts will be worked on at a time, leaving the other two operational.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, said: “We are always looking for ways to support and improve our town centre, with free parking deals in place across the council’s town centre car parks. The one-way scheme, subject to consultation, will help to relieve a congestion hotspot and free up access to an improved Lurke Street multi-storey car park.”