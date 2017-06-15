Runners prepare for 10k race in Bedford

On Sunday, well over a thousand runners will take to the streets and avenues of Bedford.

Run Bedford is a 10km road race taking in some of the best scenery the town has to offer.

Starting at the Embankment, competitors will journey along St Marys, Cardington Rd, Longholme Way, Newnham Ave, Pollhill Ave, Kimbolton Rd, Park Ave, DeParys Ave, High Street and finishing back on the Embankment next to Russell Park.

The route is flat and fast and all on good tarmac which attracts a lot of serious runners.

There’s a good chance the 30 minute mark may be beaten this year – and with £400 prize to the winners.

But it’s not just about the sharp end of the event – hundreds of fun-runners and fundraisers make the baulk of the field.

You don’t have to be an Olympian to take part.

There is still time to enter - or if you don’t fancy running then why not become a RUN-MAKER and help out at the event.

For the safety of the runners we operate a rolling road-closure along the direction of the route.

Each section is re-opened as soon as the last runner goes through to keep disruption to a minimum and there are diversions in place but road-users should expect delays between 9am and 10.40am.

For more information visit www.runbedford.org