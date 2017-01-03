Ruby anniversary for Bedford auction centre

2017 marks a memorable landmark for W&H Peacock who are celebrating 40 years since Robert Peacock opened the auction centre in Newnham Street.

This year the team are looking ahead to the construction of a purpose built saleroom in Wallis Way, due to be completed in the autumn.

A spokesperson from the Newnham Street Auction Centre, said: “The centre has served well over the last forty years and will continue to serve as a valuable town centre premises as Peacock’s continues to grow.

“Thank-you to all the loyal customers who have attended over the past four decades and we look forward to welcoming you to the new auction centre during 2017.”