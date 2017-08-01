Royal visit marks 60th anniversary of Bedford Citizens Housing Association

Princess Alexandra met residents, staff and trustees before unveiling a plaque to officially open Oak Way House in Kimbolton Road, Bedford.

The Princess also visited Bedford Charter House to celebrate 60 years of Bedford Citizens Housing Association (BCHA) working with the older people in Bedford.

The Princes was greeted by Helen Nellis, Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, and presented with a posy by Mrs Hilda Millard who, at 98 years old, is one of the oldest tenants in Oak Way House.

Mrs Nellis said: “It is a greatdelight to welcome Her Royal Highness to Bedford and we are pleased that she is able to see the marvellous environment at Charter House and Oak Way House.

“I know that all the residents and staff are very excited to receive such a memorable visit.

“Congratulations to all who have worked so hard to make Charter and Oak Way Houses so special.”

Richard Wilkinson, chairman of BCHA, said: “This has been a really special day and a wonderful way to mark our 60th year.

“We are delighted that HRH Princess Alexandra was able to perform the official opening. I know that our residents and staff were thrilled to meet her and we hope that she enjoyed the day as much as we did.”

Marie Taylor, chief executive of BCHA said: “This has been another landmark day in our 60 year history and we look forward to working with the Bedford community in the coming years.”

Bedford Citizens Housing Association (BCHA) was formed in 1957 to provide good quality rented accommodation for people unable to rent or buy, with the first house opened in 1958.