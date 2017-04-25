Rotary clubs place defibrillators across Bedford

The Rotary Club of Bedford have arranged for the placing of two local Community Public Access Defibrillators (cPADS).

The devices will be placed at The Bedford Rowing Club, Duckmill Lane, Bedford, and one on the wall of Lakeview Village Hall, Brooklands Avenue, Wixams.

To mark the centenary of The Rotary Foundation, a charity which funds community projects on both a national and international scale, Rotary Clubs in Beds, Herts and Bucks have received Foundation funding and the support of the Community Heartbeat Trust (CHT) to provide emergency lifesaving equipment in some areas where there are gaps.

CHT has already provided more than 3,000 defibrillators throughout the UK.

A defibrillator is a device that applies an electric current to the chest wall or heart to help to restore the heart to its normal rhythm when someone has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The treatment process is called cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and its early application greatly improves the patient’s prospect of recovery.

These defibrillators are safe and meet both the legal and the safety requirements, and they can be used by members of the public with or without formal training.

On calling 999 the ambulance service operator will usually stay on the telephone to assist you.

Also, these modern automated external defibrillators (AED) are designed to talk to you and tell you what to do.

Bedford Rowing Club have expressed their thanks for the Boathouse defibrillator, an item of equipment that will enable their volunteers to increase their support for their activities and those of other boat clubs, as well as for all river users and the Bedford community.

Local training seminars are being arranged and members of the community wishing to receive instruction in the use of the defibrillators can register their interest at 01234 783181.