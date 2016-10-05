‘Rogue’ Bedford trader found guilty of fraud

Last week local car dealer Mohammed Shamrez, was found guilty of two counts of fraud by false representation after a four day trial at Luton Crown Court.

Mr Shamrez, who operated Samsons Car Sales from his family home in Bromham Road, Bedford advertised and sold a car which he knew to have covered double the stated mileage.

It was accompanied by an invoice and fake service history to corroborate the false mileage.

In addition, Shamrez falsely claimed during the sales transaction that the car would come with a free warranty which was never delivered.

The vehicle in question broke down just a few weeks after it was purchased and when it was taken for repair the unfortunate customers discovered that the mileage was false.

With the warranty that Mr Shamrez had promised failing to materialise, and being unable to contact him despite repeated attempts to do so, the customers contacted the Bedford Borough Council’s trading standards team, who began an investigation.

Mr Shamrez attended Luton Crown Court on September 19, where he pleaded not guilty to two charges of fraud.

Following a four day trial Mr Shamrez was found guilty of both charges and was ordered to surrender his passport.

In addition to last week’s verdict, earlier this year Shamrez was given a six month suspended sentence for contempt of court after he was found to have breached the terms of an enforcement order.

Councillor Colleen Atkins, said: “Mr Shamrez intentionally misled his customers into purchasing an expensive vehicle based on fraudulent information and falsified paperwork.

“It is thanks to the diligent work of the Bedford Borough Council’s regulatory services team that this rogue trader has been held to account for his fraudulent actions.”

Mohammed Shamrez will be sentenced at Luton Crown Court on November 7.