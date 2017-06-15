Road closures ahead of Bedford 10k run this weekend

Ahead of the 10k road race this weekend, road closures have been announced for Sunday, June 18.

Vehicular access to and from properties may be affected for a short time while the race passes.

Traffic will be excluded from only the runner’s side of the road but this will affect side streets off of the route. As the race route uses some of Bedford’s best roads there will be delays so please plan any journeys with the route and diversions in mind.

As a rough guide:

Cardington Road - 9.00-9.20am

Newnham Avenue - 9.05-9.30am

Polhill Avenue - 9.05-10.05am

Kimbolton Road - 9.15-10.05am

Park Avenue - 9.20-10.20am

DeParys Avenue - 9.20-10.25am

Embankment - 8.50-9.10am & 9.25-10.40am

Embankment from Bushmead Ave-Longholme is fully closed to all traffic from 7am-2pm.