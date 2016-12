Limbersey Lane near Haynes is currently closed while police attend a serious road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called at approximately 1.25pm to reports that a car had collided with a tree.

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed while recovery work is carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 160 of 8 December.