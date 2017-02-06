Richard Fuller MP launches Bedford Community Business School

Richard Fuller, MP for Bedford and Kempston, officially launched a new free business school last week.

The Business School, which is free of charge, is being organised by the MP on Thursday evenings in January and February hosted at Kings House, Ampthill Road.

Dido Harding, CEO of Talk Talk Group and former John Lewis CEO, Andy Street headline the upcoming Bedford Community Business School aimed at giving advice and encouragement to anyone who runs, or wants to start, their own small business.

The evenings are open to anyone who is studying business, running a business or thinking of running a business.

There is the added incentive that if people register and attend all five sessions they will be entered into a ballot to win an hour of free mentoring with one of the national speakers.

Each session will also include speakers from the business community in Bedford and Kempston and an opportunity to network.

Richard Fuller MP, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for people who want advice on running their business, or who are thinking of running a business or studying business.

“The advice will be provided by national business leaders, as well as successful local business people.”

Simon Holley of Kings Arms said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Richard Fuller to host these five leadership evenings at King’s House.

“It’s always been our dream to see more businesses starting across Bedfordshire and the opportunity to have such high calibre speakers equipping the potential leaders of the future is a real privilege.”

The school is open on Thursday evenings between 6-8pm until the end of February.