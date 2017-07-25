Reward offered following £6,000 vandalism at Bedford play park

A reward is being offered to help find culrpits who caused £6,000 vandalism at Goldington Green play area.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has put forward the £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders.

Annabelle Goodenough, south-east regional manager for Crimestoppers: “Approximately £6,000 worth of damage was done to play equipment at Goldington Green late last month. Council officers have worked to repair the damage where possible, and are looking into options to replace equipment that was completely destroyed in this senseless crime.

“This is a disgusting act of vandalism to a popular children’s play area.

“We are therefore asking anyone with information to come forward safe in the knowledge that you will remain completely anonymous. No-one who contacts us will ever have to give a statement to the police or go to court.”

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for the Environment at Bedford Borough Council, added: “The council works hard with the limited resources at our disposal to provide quality, safe play equipment for children, and it was devastating to see the damage done at Goldington Green. I would urge anyone with information to please come forward and help us bring these criminals to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. Anyone wishing to speak directly to the Police should call 101 quoting crime reference number JH/27190/2017.

Only information passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org will qualify for the reward.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify.