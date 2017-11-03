Residents hit out over Sharnbrook gas works fiasco

Residents in Sharnbrook have hit out over gas works which have caused traffic chaos in the village.

They complain three-way temporary traffic lights are causing problems for parents dropping off and collecting children from school.

Bernard Green said: “Deep excavations with fencing that is not toddler proof are next to the footpath. And buses to and from Sharnbrook Upper use the High Street as do service buses and HGVs.

“They will add to the congestion gridlock.”

Residents had hoped work to replace a gas main would have been finished by the end of half-term but claim the works are now over-running.

A spokesman for CADENT which is carrying out the work, said: “Essential work to replace an ageing gas main is due to be completed on time.

“It was always agreed with the local authority that the work would take three weeks.

“We are doing everything we can to minimise any further inconvenience to the local community. When we began the work we discovered it was not in a good condition. In fact, during our first excavation we discovered a gas leak on the pipe, underlining the fact that this pipe needs replacing.

“We expect the engineering works to be finished on Monday and the road to be reinstated by the middle of next week.”