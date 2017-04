According to residents, the mile long footpath in Pavenham from the War Memorial to the Earwig bend had become largely overgrown.

In a bid to rejuvinate the area, residents worked for months on seven Saturday and Sunday mornings. The work was completed on April 1 after a contribution from 45 residents across three months. John Stamford said: “One villager – Martin Telfer – attended six working parties to help the cause, it was a great community effort that will benefit many people.”