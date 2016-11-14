Reports of man found dead following chemical incident in Bedford

Officers are currently at the scene of a chemical incident in Barkers Lane, Bedford.

We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon (Monday) to reports a man had been found dead a property. The scene posed a chemical risk and specially trained Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers have attended to ensure the scene is made safe.

Barkers Lane has been closed at the junction with Donnelly Drive while a cordon is in place around the property. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

More to follow