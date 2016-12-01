Report shows fourfold rise in suicides at Bedford Prison

Four Bedford Prison inmates have committed suicide this year alone.

Reported suicides at the prison have quadrupled from one death each year in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to four in 2016.

These revealing statistics come just weeks after prison officers staged a mass walk out following a riot involving hundreds of inmates.

It is suspected that the inamtes began rioting earlier this month in a protest against the conditions and punishment at the hands of the prison officers.

However in a national walk out, Bedford Prison staff raised concerns for their safety at work.

The report, produced jointly by the Howard League for Penal Reform and the Centre for Mental Health states that urgent action is needed to make prisons become safer and reduce suicide risk.

It reveals prisoners are spending up to 23 hours a day locked in their cells and recommends that inmates with mental health problems or known to be at risk of suicide should never be placed in solitary confinement.