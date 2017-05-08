Repair shop to open at Higgins

Bedford’s community repair shop is opening up again by popular demand on Saturday, May 20.

The BedPop Repair Shop will be returning to The Higgins, repairing anything from skirts to strimmers and Goldings of Bedford and Bedford ReUse Centre will sponsor the volunteer-led initiative.

The repair shop aims to bring back the art of the repair. Skilled volunteers will not only carry out repairs for free, but will show visitors how to do it next time. Flamme Rouge, who’ll be fixing bikes in the courtyard, and a professional knife sharpener, will also be joining the team.

Co-organiser and engineer, Daniel Churchill, said: “It was wonderful on the fixing station at last year’s event. Not only did we stop loads of things from hitting the landfill, we also were able to share our knowledge and advice. Everyone got stuck in. This year we’re excited to be joined by TV’s Max McMurdo, who’ll be doing a free Q&A session.”

Max, host of TV’s Fill Your Home for Free and Shed of the Year, is known for his shopping trolley armchairs and bathtub sofas.

The BedPop Repair Shop will be open for business at the Higgins, Bedford on from 11am until 5pm to give a new lease of life to your broken belongings. Repair bookings are essential at bedpoprepairshop.youcanbook.me