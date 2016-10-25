Remembering a hero

A one-off event which is taking place at English Heritage’s Wrest Park will commemorate the centenary of the death of the former owner of the mansion, Auberon Herbert, 8th Baron Lucas.

One hundred years after Lord Lucas was killed in action during the First World War, the event on Sunday 6 November will tell visitors more about the eventful life of Bron, as he was always known, and the impact he had on Wrest Park after inheriting the property in 1905.

Visitors will be able to join Wrest Park’s historian, Dr Andrew Hann, for an introductory talk about Bron’s life; from his austere upbringing in the New Forest, to losing a leg whilst working as a journalist during the Boer War, his time as a government minister, his role in setting up the military hospital at Wrest Park and his decision to join the Royal Flying Corps during the First World War.

Wrest Park’s Volunteer History Group will also be displaying a small exhibition in the mansion house about Bron and his fascinating story and will be on hand to answer visitors’ questions during the event.

Dr Andrew Hann, Historian for English Heritage, said: “Lord Lucas – or Bron as he was affectionately known – led a truly fascinating life until he was tragically shot down over the trenches of northern France aged just 40 on 3 November 1916.

“At this event we shall be commemorating the life of this extraordinary man, who owned Wrest Park from 1905 and was responsible for offering the house for use as a military hospital during the First World War.”

The Lord Lucas: An Extraordinary Life Remembered event will run from 11am – 4pm on Sunday 6 November. Senior Historian Andrew Hann will deliver talks at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Tickets cost £9.80 for adults or £8.80 for concessions.

English Heritage members will receive free entry.

For more information or to book, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark.

Tickets will also be available to purchase on the day.