Refurbished telephone box becomes a free library in Woburn

Residents of Woburn are welcomed to pick up a book, or exchange an old one for a new one, at the telephone box next to the Town Hall.

The books have come from donations given to the parish council, including donations made by some of the councillors themselves.

Woburn Parish Council renovated the old phone box as part of their bid for Anglia in Bloom.

Chris McDonnell, parish councillor, said: “The project has proved to be so successful. The response we have had has been absolutely amazing.

“The phone box was in a terrible state when we began and it was an integral part of our bid for Anglia in Bloom. I spoke to so many people who said they didn’t even know we had a phone box in Woburn.

“We decided to put hanging baskets outside the phone box and children’s books were requested. While the holiday period is here I think it will be a great asset for the town. I already have to replenish the kids books on the lower shelf.

“While the library is as popular as it is, we will keep replenishing the books.”

The telephone box library opened at the end of June and the parish council hopes for it to remain open forever.