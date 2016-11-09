Recruitment company donates money to Bedford Hospital’s children’s ward

RM Innovation Group has marked its return to Bedford with a donation of £1,000.00 to the Riverbank Children’s Ward at Bedford Hospital.

RM Innovation Group has recently expanded its operations taking on a host of new staff across all departments.

As part of this move back to Bedford they have also visited the Riverbank Children’s Ward at Bedford Hospital with a donation of £1,000.

The donation, which is expected to be the first in a campaign by RM Innovation Group to help the Riverbank Ward, will see facilities provided and improved for all the patients on the ward.

The money was requested to purchase medical equipment including a Pulse Oximeter, an iPad which patients would have access to post operations to reduce stress levels as well as during painful procedures and treatments and a bubble machine for the sensory area.

Brenda Robinson is the registered healthcare play specialist at Bedford Hospital and part of the Riverbank play team.

Following the visit she said: “All the staff on Riverbank Ward were overwhelmed at the kindness and generosity shown by the team from RM Innovation Group for the donation of £1,000. “This extremely large donation will help change the lives of many children, young people, their siblings and families.”

During the visit the RM Innovation Group ans Riverbank Play team also discussed the on going project of attempting to revitalise the play area.

The garden opened in 1998 and has been in disrepair for some time now althwough last year it was given a makeover to make it safe.

They hope support like that received from RM Innovation Group will mean it receives the long over due spruce up.

Brenda said: “The Riverbank ward are aiming to raise £50,000 to renovate and create a beautiful new sensory garden for everyone to enjoy, to help promote health and well-being for all our patients and relieve stress and tension for parents and carers.”

RM Innovation Group operates on Ampthill Road in Bedford.

It works in the recruitment sector including being an approved supplier to the NHS and is still continuing its expansion since moving to Bedford, employing a variety of local people in sales, finance, HR & marketing roles.