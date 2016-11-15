Record number of Bedford Modern School students bag engineering scholarship

This year a record number of Bedford Modern School students have gained prestigious Arkwright Engineering Scholarships.

Year 12 students Thomas Allen, Hannah Phillips, Milen Patel, Thomas Mullan and Alexander Brand were all awarded the sought-after scholarships, identifying them as some of the country’s future leaders in engineering and technical design.

The Arkwright Engineering Scholarships act as a beacon to the most talented science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) students in UK schools.

The five talented students were lucky enough to secure sponsorship from: TRUMPF Limited, Reece Foundation, Bourns, the British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing and Lloyd Thomas Eccles.

The renowned Arkwright Scholarships provide students with a £600 financial award and a range of activities to enhance their understanding and experience of engineering.

The scholarships are highly regarded by university admission tutors and industry recruiters and are one of the most prestigious accolades that a talented sixth form student can receive.

16-year-old Millen Patel, said: “I was extremely excited when I found out that I had received the Arkwright scholarship and had been offered support from a sponsor. It signified that the long process of applications, exams and interviews had been worth it.

“This is a really proud moment for me as this is my first engineering reward and suggests that I stood out from the crowd of other aspiring engineers.”

Andrew Rock, design and technology teacher at Bedford Modern School, added: “I was delighted that we had five students who successfully got through the rigorous Arkwright application process.

“Unfortunately sponsors could not be found for students Eryk Sokolowski and Daniel Fisher however all of the students were commended for the quality of their applications.”

Doctor Martin Thomas CEng FIET, chief executive of the Arkwright Scholarships Trust said: “I have been hugely impressed by the creativity, technical skills and leadership prowess of the young men and women receiving their Scholarships this year.

“It is well-documented that the country needs 100,000s of new engineers to take the economy and society forward.”