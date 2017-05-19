Real-life tale of two Bedford streets to become a film

The secrets behind two streets in Queen’s Park are to be captured on film as part of a community documentary called Clubhouse.

Residents in Chester Road and Carlisle Road will work together to explore and celebrate every nook and cranny of where they live.

With the help of Bedford Creative Arts, they will make a film about a year on the life of their streets.

Artists Julie Myers and Maria Anastassiou will help with the project.

People of all ages will be invited to tell their stories, write scripts, design sets and even deal with the filming and animation.

The Clubhouse project is funded with a £21,000 grant from money raised by HealthCourage through The Health Lottery.

It is also supported by Arts Council England and BPHA housing association.

Already residents in the two streets are coming up with ideas for ways to improve their community. These include a walking group, a nature garden, keep fit sessions and IT classes.

The streets have already featured in a film-making project called In-Situ Cinema.

It took place last summer when children from the roads came together to explore their favourite places to play and hidden spaces.

Alan Dodd, who is chief executive of Bedford Creative Arts, said: “We are tremendously excited to have the opportunity to develop a year-long creative programme with the residents of Chester and Carlisle roads.”

He added: “In-Situ cinema inspired so many great ideas from the residents that we didn’t want to stop there. This funding will enable us to bring some of those ideas to fruition.”

The project will run until March 2018.