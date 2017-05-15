Ranking of UK universities says Bedford is the easiest to get into

Bedford University is the easiest in the country to get into, according to The Complete University Guide, which has released its 2018 ranking of UK universities,

The annual report ranked 129 UK institutions based on a number of different metrics. They took into account variables including entry standards (using the average UCAS score of new students), student satisfaction and graduate prospects.

A spokesman for the university - which also has campuses in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Luton and Putteridge Bury - said: “We are a University that prides itself on breaking down the barriers to higher education. We believe no matter who you are and where you come from, if you have the potential, you should be able to achieve your potential.

“And the evidence shows that students with lower entry UCAS points can do equally well at degree level to those with higher entry points.

“We were recently named as one of the world’s top young universities and ranked 64th in the UK in the World University rankings for the quality of our teaching, the impact of our research and our ability to prepare students to take their place in the world as informed and engaged citizens.”

Oxford and Cambridge University remain the most difficult to gain entry to.