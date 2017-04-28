Queen Street multi-storey car park in Bedford to be refurbished

Queen Street multi-storey car park (MSCP) will be subject to closures over the coming months in order to be refurbished.

The work will include upgrading its lighting and emergency lighting and the installation of a brand new fire alarm system.

In order for the up-grade to take place, the car park will be closed for two weeks from May 2.

From May 16, the car park will re-open in stages and the first two floors should be available for use.

As works progress further, floors of the car park will be re-opened until the entire car park is available for use, anticipated to be by mid July 2017.

To enable Season Ticket holders to continue to park in Bedford town centre during this period, Queen Street barrier cards will also permit parking in:

Lurke Street MSCP - Monday- Sunday, 24 Hours

Allhallows MSCP - Monday-Sunday, 6am-8pm