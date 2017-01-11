Puss in Boots marks panto milestone

Forty years of panto are being celebrated when the Flitwick Lower School Association presents Puss in Boots at the village hall.

Written, directed, produced and starring parents, teachers, children and friends of Flitwick Lower School, this year’s show is set to be as fun filled and exciting as ever, with lots of laughs, sound effects, singing and dancing! All proceeds boost the school funds.

The shows this year are at 3pm on January 21 and 22; 7.30pm on January 26, 27 and 28; 2.30pm on January 28.

Ticket prices are for all shows - child £4, adult £7, senior £6, and family £20 (2 adult and 2 child) and can be booked on 07561 187497 or email Flitwick.panto@gmail.com

The association would like to hear from any members of panto, past and present, who may have any photos or memorabilia.