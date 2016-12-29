Pupils’ works of art featured at Bedford development

A group of schoolchildren in Shortstown have been learning more about the construction industry as part of a project organised by Bellway.

Pupils at Shortstown Primary School have produced pieces of art depicting the different stages of work which happen onsite.

The art is now featured on the hoarding at Bellway’s New Cardington, a housing development.

Art and culture co-ordinator at Shortstown Primary School Hannah Machin, said: “All of the children really enjoyed getting involved with the project.

“It’s brilliant to see the art now featured on the hoarding at the new Bellway development.

“It is a great way of helping the children to understand how the new homes are built, how the builders stay safe when they are working and how the development will impact the local area and the community.

“We’d like to thank Bellway for asking us to take part.”