Pupils visit Airlander in Bedford

A group of pupils from Castle Newnham School discovered ‘the sky is the limit’ during a visit to see the Airlander aircraft at Cardington.

The group of pupils were able to walk around the aircraft and speak to two young apprentice aviation engineers.

Sheridan Carlile who accompanied the pupils on the trip, said: “Our pupils were really inspired and the staff were brilliant and answered all our questions.

“It was clear that everyone involved is passionate and excited about what they are doing to develop this new technology.”