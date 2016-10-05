Pupils take a close look at housebuilding

Children from Broadmead Lower School in Stewartby went behind the scenes at a large construction site on their doorstep.

Around 45 pupils donned hard hats for a look around Persimmon Homes East Midlands’ Hansons Reach site off Broadmead Road.

The visit on Wednesday, September 28, was part of the pupils’ science lessons, where they are learning about construction and building materials.

Kim Hewlett, headteacher, said: “The children really enjoyed visiting the building site and seeing how houses are built.

“It’s been a great way to get the children thinking about the house building industry. Who knows, maybe there are some budding builders amongst them.”

Sandie Shenton, sales adviser at Hansons Reach, said: “It was great to welcome the children of Broadmead Lower School to our development site.

“We were able to tell them a little about how we build our houses and the materials that are used. I’m sure that they went away with a better understanding of construction. It’s always much easier to understand something when you’ve seen it first-hand.

“As a company, Persimmon is committed to working alongside the communities in which we are active. This was a great way to do that.”

Hansons Reach is a development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.