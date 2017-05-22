Pupils hear story from descendent of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst

A descendent of the suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst visited Castle Newnham School in Bedford to talk about her new book and sign copies for children.

Kate Pankhurst’s work - ‘Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World’ - is an introduction to just a few of the most incredible women who helped shaped the world we live in.

The book tells readers about Jane Austen, Gertrude Ederle, Coco Chanel, Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie, Mary Anning, Mary Seacole, Amelia Earhart, Agent Fifi, Sacagawea, Emmeline Pankhurst, Rosa Parks and Anne Frank.

Children at Castle Newnham first listened to a talk by Kate, full of information, live sketches and participation by the pupils.

Principal Ruth Wilkes said: “We had a wonderful morning with Kate. The children were fascinated by the women in her book and that she is a descendent of one of the most important women in our country’s history, Emmeline Pankhurst. It was a fantastic experience for our pupils.”

Kate started her career drawing and the book is full of beautiful illustrations as well as astounding facts.

She illustrates and writes from her studio in Leeds and gets her best ideas by doodling in her sketchbook and she believes even quick wonky drawings can spark ideas for amazing plots.

Kate told pupils that as a child she spent most of her time drawing silly characters and thinking up funny things for them to do, and she feels very lucky that this is now her job.