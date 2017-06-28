Pupils battle it out at Bedfordshire talent competition

The pupils of Scott Lower School were treated to an outstanding performance from opera singer Carolyn Sampson last week.

Carolyn has graced many stages in the country and has released many albums.

As well as delighting the children with a special performance she stayed to judge the ‘Scott’s Got Talent’ show.

An annual tradition sees the children audition their many talents before being whittled down to the finalists who go on to perform in front of the school and the judges.

This year there was an array of talent from singing, dancing, break dancing, hula hooping, gymnastics, juggling, stand up comedy, animal facts and guitarists and all of them were astounding.

The audience and judges had a very tough time picking the winners as they all gave winning performances, however after long deliberation the judge’s winner was Lucas who had everyone in stitches with his stand up.

Headteacher Anita Barker said: “Every year I am impressed not only by the level of talent, hard work and commitment that our children show but the by the courage it takes to stand up on the stage in front of the whole school.

“This annual tradition really brings a feeling of unity as all the children really embrace the spirit of the show whether they are performers or in the audience giving enthusiastic encouragement.

“This year was extra special with the inspiring performance from Carolyn and quite fitting as it’s our last show as Scott Lower School.

“Never fear it will be back next year as with our expansion to a Primary School this will mean that ‘Scott’s Got Talent’ will be bigger than ever before’.”

