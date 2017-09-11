Pup Ralph wins judges hearts

A pet photographer from Maulden has won a coveted accolade from The Kennel Club with a stunning image of a hound pup.

Katrina Wilson entered the club’s 12th Dog Photographer of the Year Competition last October, a contest that attracted more than 10,000 entries from over 60 countries.

Katrina Wilson (in blue) Picture Sergey Eremin

The winning entry came from Brazil, but Katrina was thrilled to discover that she was one of only four entrants to receive a Judges’ Special Mention award for her entry entitled ‘Happy Chappy’.

She attended the Kennel Club’s offices in London on September 1 for an awards ceremony where along with other winners, she received her winning image printed on an art panel, together with a certificate of achievement and a rosette. The print is now on display at the Kennel Club’s art gallery in Mayfair.

She said: “Ralph the Basset hound puppy was taken in the autumn when he was only 14 weeks old and I loved the way the golden colours complemented his colouring - and of course I loved his cheeky expression.”

Katrina, who is married with two grown up children, two Border collies and rescue cats, grew up on Jersey and after moving to the UK in her late teens, began a career in financial services.

She quit the job in 2008 for family reasons and had the opportunity to pursue her passion of photography.

She said: “I had already taken many photos of pets for friends and family, and there was never any doubt in my mind that my business was going to be very niche - I was only going to focus on pets.”

She launched Katrina Wilson Photography just over three years ago and hasn’t looked back since. A member of the Ampthill and District Camera Club and the Guild of Photographers, she regularly enters photography competitions and has received awards for her pet photography.

Katrina added: “The Kennel Club Dog Photographer of The Year competition is the one competition that all dog photographers aspire to.”

Visit www.katrinawilsonphotography.co.uk and Facebook.com/KatrinaWilsonPhotography or find her on Instagram.