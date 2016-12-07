Pub to boost autism charity

Mine hosts at The Chequers pub in Westoning have chosen their next charity of the year after raising more than £8,000 during their last campaign.

After an astounding response to their annual Facebook campaign, which encourages customers to nominate their favourite charity, owners Philip and Victoria Kelly chose Autism Bedfordshire as the pub’s charity of the year.

Fundraising got off to a great start with the annual Burger Extravaganza which raised £540 through the sale of 12 varieties of burgers and a well supported raffle.

Victoria and Philip have presented the Families United Network (FUN) with a cheque for £8,400 after the last year’s host of fundraising events.

The next fundraising event for Autism Bedfordshire will be The Chequers carol service at 6pm on Friday, December 23.

Philip said: “We always have a great response to our nominate a charity campaign. However this year was really quite staggering and we were overwhelmed by how passionate people clearly felt about keeping the cause local. Autism Bedfordshire had so many mentions it was clear what a difference the organisation has made to so many of our customers and within the local community. It’s a huge honour to be supporting them through the business over the coming year.”

Victoria added: “We’re very lucky here in Westoning because the local community are so embracing of anything we do when it comes to fundraising. Events are always well supported but we also have so much good will from customers and other local businesses who donate raffle prizes, sponsorship and their time as well. It’s a complete community effort which we’re extremely proud to be part of.”