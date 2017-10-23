Pub reopens after refurbishment with new look and new menu

A pub in Flitwick has reopened following a major refurbishment.

As part of the investment, The Blackbirds on High Street, which is owned by Greene King, has introduced a lighter colour scheme with tiled walls, signature pieces of furniture and fresh, contemporary flooring.

Revamped bar at the Blackbirds

The bar has also been completely refurbished, with the introduction of an extended selection of local and national ales, and world beers.

The beer garden has also been revamped, including the addition of two ‘jumbrellas’ with integrated heating and lighting on the patio.

The pub has unveiled a new menu featuring a range of great seasonal dishes, including lamb shoulder, a warming chicken with chorizo and chickpea stew and a selection of award winning pies including chicken and roasted woodland mushroom, and peppered mushroom.

The burger range has been enhanced with the addition of the Burnt Ends Burger, New York Deli Burger and a Chicken and Calamari Burger, all of which can be enjoyed with a pint of Greene King IPA or glass of El Mazo wine for £1 extra Monday to Saturday.

The Blackbirds reopens after makeover

A selection of desserts has also been added to the menu including a Cookie and Salted Caramel Sundae and Caramel Cheesecake Dome.

Kat Darcy, general manager at The Blackbirds said: “The Blackbirds is at the heart of the community, so we are excited to be able to offer a place where locals can enjoy a drink or meal in enhanced surroundings.

“The opening was a real success, with great feedback from guests on the delicious new menu and the fantastic interior. We look forward to welcoming more guests in the coming weeks.”

Call the pub on 01525 712438.