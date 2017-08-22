Project helping children wins funds from Pudsey

Almost £31,000 has been granted to help children facing hardship.

BBC Children in Need has awarded £30,797 to support YMCA Bedfordshire’s project working with disadvantaged children and young people affected by poverty and deprivation.

This latest boost of funding, from the charity’s Main Grants programme, brings the total currently invested in Bedfordshire to more than £1.6 million.

YMCA Bedfordshire has been awarded a one-year grant of £30,797 to provide a holiday activity scheme for children and young people affected by poverty and deprivation. The scheme will support the children and young people to develop relationships, build life skills and raise their aspirations for the future.

Sophie Stock, YMCA Bedfordshire’s activities co-ordinator, said: “Through the programme of support we offer disadvantaged children and young people in Bedfordshire we are able to provide them with safe environments where they can make friends and engage with role models who have a positive influence on life choices, and positively impact their future. We are so grateful to BBC Children in Need for their support; it really will go on to make a difference.”

Melinda Connelly, BBC Children in Need regional head of the Central Region said: “We are delighted to be announcing additional funding in Bedfordshire. All of our funding goes on to positively impact the lives of disadvantaged children and young people, and recently awarded projects like YMCA Bedfordshire really will go on to change young lives in the area.“

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: ““These grants would not have been possible had it not been for the incredible support shown across the UK in 2016. To everyone who fundraised and donated in 2016, thank you, the money raised really will go on to make a huge difference to children and young people throughout the UK who need it most.”

The newly awarded grant comes as BBC Children in Need celebrates its highest ever fundraising total - £60m was raised during the charity’s 2016 appeal.

The money raised will go towards projects that work with children and young people who are affected by a range of disadvantages including those affected by homelessness, neglect, deprivation and poverty or young people who are encountering a serious illness or bereavement. In the last year alone BBC Children in Need has been able to positively impact over 480,000 young lives in communities throughout the UK.