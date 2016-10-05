Project helping Bedford homeless wins funding

The King’s Arms Project in Bedford is celebrating after being awarded £3,646 worth of funding from The Screwfix Foundation, a charity which supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities for those in need.

Steve Westwood from the project said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much needed funds to support our charity. Kings Arms Project has supported thousands of people out of homelessness in Bedford since 1989. We believe that that there is no such thing as a hopeless case. Our aim is to break the poverty-cycle and reliance on the benefits system, and move clients into becoming contributing members of their local communities, free from social exclusion.”

The project supports more than 500 clients each year through holistic services including weekly free hot meals, community and signposting in the town centre, training courses for independent living and employment, a 14-bed hostel, an 18-bed nightshelter and a rough sleeper outreach service to engage with homeless clients who struggle to access other services.Pictured are Abbie Chalmers, sales assistant, Steve Westwood, project fundraising officer, Jamie Goodman, branch manager, and Martin Rooney, nightshelter team leader.

