PREVIEW: End of the world

Clear your diaries folks - we have a big day tomorrow (Saturday, September 23), when all life as we know it may end.

A number of conspiracy theorists claims that a mysterious planet called ‘Nibiru’ will collide with Earth, killing everyone and devastating the planet, sometime this Saturday. And while we may be slightly sceptical about this theory (we promise to apologise if the world does get destoryed), this seems like a good opportunity to look back on previous predictions of the apocalypse.