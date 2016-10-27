Pop up poppy shop back at the Harpur Centre

Now in its seventh year, the “Pop Up Poppy Shop” will be officially opened to the traditional sound of bagpipes by the Mayor of Bedford, Dave Hodgson, in The Harpur Centre on Saturday.

Situated next to the Toni & Guy salon in Horne Lane Mall, shoppers will have the opportunity to buy their poppy, donate to the cause, find out how to volunteer and view the extraordinary memorabilia on display.

Building on last year’s successful campaign, the Royal British Legion Bedford and District branch are aiming to surpass the previous fundraising total of £54,000 with the help from Harpur Centre customers and Bedford locals.

Christopher Wagstaff, chairman of the Bedford branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “While we have an ambitious fundraising target for 2016/17, based on last year’s phenomenal success, we are confident the public will support us.

“This year commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme so unique merchandise is available.

“I would like to thank The Harpur Centre for making space available for us to run the appeal once again.”

Samantha Laycock, Harpur Centre Manager said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people involved with raising money for the Royal British Legion.

“The Bedford community have been brilliant in helping raise as much funds as possible, assisting members of the Armed Forces around the country.”

A service of Remembrance will take place outside Boots by The Harpur Centre on Monday 11th November at 10.45am.