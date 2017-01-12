Police urge motorists to take extra care ahead of cold snap

Bedfordshire Police is issuing a warning following a severe weather warning issued by the Met Office.

Snow and ice is expected in Bedfordshire over the next five days.

While driving please take care and allow extra time for your journey, making sure that your car is prepared.

Inspector Jamie Langwith, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Poor weather conditions can lead to an increased risk of crashing, so it’s important that people respect the roads and take additional care when driving.

“It’s important to prepare for a journey in adverse weather conditions and avoid minor roads which may not be gritted where possible.”

Top tips for driving in wintery weather

- Allow extra time for your journey, so that you can drive at a slower speed.

- Ensure that your windscreen is completely clear of ice, snow and condensation before setting off.

- If you use a higher gear than normal it could help to avoid wheel spins on slippery surfaces.

- Accelerate and brake gently to avoid skidding.

- Make sure you leave plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, so that you have space to stop if they break suddenly.

- Use lights in poor visibility, not just at night, so that other road users can see you in plenty of time

- Stick to main roads where possible if it’s particularly icy and snowy, as more minor roads may not be gritted and could be more dangerous