Police roll out ‘sobriety tags’ in Bedford

Police in Bedford plan to fit booze-loving offenders with ‘sobriety tag’ ankle bracelets to monitor their drinking.

The tags detect alcohol levels in sweat and feed back the results remotely to police straight from the pub or wherever the wearer may be.

They have been hailed as revolutionary by police and crime commissioner Kathryn Holloway, who has granted £24,363 from her funds to help pay for the tags.

They will be rolled out soon for repeat offenders of domestic violence, where it is proved that excess alcohol often plays a part.

Kathryn said: “I want to make the offenders think twice before drinking and before it triggers violence...

“This is absolute 21st century policing technology to keep victims safe.”

Kathryn even insisted upon being fitted with a sobriety tag herself to check they were not too heavy or bulky to wear.

The tags were piloted in London and 92 per cent of people wearing them stopped drinking.

Beds police chief inspector Neill Waring said: “Offering tags will allow a tailored and bespoke approach to reducing dependency, re-offending and harm for victims as well as improving the health of the offender. Everybody wins.”