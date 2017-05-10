Police on the hunt for man after racist attack in Bedford

Police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in relation to an incident in Bedford on April 1.

Between 8pm and 9pm, the victim was approached by a group of men in St Paul’s Square, Bedford, who were racially abusive towards him before assaulting him and taking gold and silver chains from his neck.

DC Olyver Tomlinson, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the person pictured in the image as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into the incident.

“If you recognise him, or you were in the area at the time and saw anything, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Olyver Tomlinson on 101 quoting reference number JH/13593/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.