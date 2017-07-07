Police officers recognised for outstanding bravery after rescue of family from burning house in Bedford

Two police officers who rescued a family of five and their dog from their burning flat have received an award for outstanding bravery.

On June 1 PCs Iesha Martin and Karen Jarman were following a car being driven erratically. It stopped in Harpur Street, Bedford after the driver had been alerted to a fire and was racing to help.

The officers forced entry to the property and helped the family and their dog down from the fourth floor flat which was ablaze.

They then went above and beyond the call of duty by visiting a nearby charity shop to get clothes and shoes for the people they had rescued.

PCs Iesha Martin and Karen Jarman were presented with the Act of Outstanding Bravery Award at The Local Heroes Awards.

They beat off stiff competition for the award - including colleagues PC Dave Wardell and Police Dog Finn who were nominated after they were stabbed during a police chase.

aptionPC Jarman said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised.

“It was humbling to listen to the stories of all the other people nominated for awards - they’re all an inspiration.”

PC Martin had only been on duty for eight weeks at the time of the incident. She said: “We helped around five people get out of the flat, as well as the family dog. It was the first time I have ever had to break in a door on duty. We just acted on instinct.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire said: “I am so proud of PCs Martin and Jarman, they showed exceptional bravery, putting their own lives at risk to help others, and I am delighted that their outstanding efforts have been recognised. They are a credit to Bedfordshire Police and to Bedfordshire as a whole.”

The Bedfordshire Police Community Cohesion team were also shortlisted for an award receiving certificates for their efforts in keeping the community safe.