Police issue warning after three elderly victims have purses stolen in Bedford

Police are urging Bedfordshire residents – particularly the elderly – to be vigilant against thieves following a recent series of distraction thefts in Bedford.

On Wednesday, November 23 three elderly victims had their purses and cash stolen as they shopped in the Allhallows area.

Gary Maxey from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Service Team, said: “These incidents took place on the same day and we believe the victims may have been targeted as they were perceived to be vulnerable due to age.

“A similar incident also took place in the same area earlier in the month, on November 10.

“I would encourage older residents to be aware of this risk, and for all residents to be mindful of personal safety advice and share information with loved ones.

“I’d also like to warn the heartless crooks who are carrying out these callous acts that we are pursuing all lines of investigation in order to bring the culprits to justice.”

Police advise using handbags or trolleys with a zip or clasp function, and keeping them close to your person at all times.

If you feel at risk move to a populated area and seek help from shopkeepers.

Always be discreet when handling money, for example when outside a cashpoint, and report anyone you believe to be acting suspiciously using 101.

Anyone with information about this activity is urged to report it also using 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.