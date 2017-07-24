Police issue caution to man who caused gun panic at school

A man has received a police caution following an incident last week which saw a school go into lockdown over a suspected gunman nearby.

Beds Police sent armed officers and a helicopter to School Lane, Husborne Crawley – near the Husborne Crawley Lower School – at about 8.20am on Wednesday.

In what is the second incident of this type outside schools in Bedfordshire this month, the officers detained a man carrying an air rifle.

A Beds Police spokesman has now confirmed: “A man was arrested at the scene. He was taken to custody and was cautioned for having an air weapon in a public place.”

It follows on from an incident on July 5 when three schools (Ardley Hill Academy, Watling Lower School, and Vale Academy) all went into lockdown mode after a suspected gunman was spotted in Dunstable.