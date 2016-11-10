Police issue advice after attempted distraction theft in Bedford

Police are asking members of the public to remain vigilant after an attempted distraction theft on Tuesday in Winifred Road, Bedford.

A woman approached a member of the public who was waiting at a bus stop and put a bracelet on the victim’s arm, stating it was a gift.

Shortly afterwards, a man approached the victim and tried to put another bracelet over her arm, attempting to remove jewellery from her wrist at the same time.

The victim screamed and the man left the scene in a silver vehicle.

Both the man and woman are described as having Eastern European accents.

Detective constable Dave Brecknock, said: “Firstly we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Winifred Road area on November 8, who may have seen a man and a woman driving around in a silver car.

“We are keen to find out who these people are so please come forward if you have information that could help our investigation.

“With this kind of theft, the offender will quite often present the victim with something as a gift.

“An associate will then approach the victim to try to take the ‘gift’ back or offer another one, but try to obtain watches and bangles from the victim. “Offenders may try to hug the victim and search their pockets at the same time.

“Please be wary if anyone you do not know approaches you in this way. Ensure any bags you are carrying are secured, and that you are not carrying anything valuable in open pockets.”

Anyone with any information about the attempted theft in Winifred Road should contact police on 101 quoting reference JH/45900/16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.