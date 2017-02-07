Police investigating ‘scary’ armed robbery in Cranfield

Police officers are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Co-op in Mill Road, Cranfield and are appealing for witnesses.

On Saturday at approximately 7.15am a man has entered the premises of the shop and threatened the staff member with an offensive weapon and demanded the cash from the tills.

The staff member refused to open the tills and activated an alarm.

The offender then left the shop and made off in direction of Marston Hill in a blue Audi A4 car.

The offender is described as white, tall and slim. He wearing black trousers, blue shirt and a grey hooded top with the hood up at the time of the offence.

PC Sajid Saddique said: “This was clearly a scary incident and left the victim shaken.

“We are following a number of enquiries and we are keen to speak with anyone who might have seen the vehicle leaving the scene or a man watching this description in the area at this time.”

All witnesses are asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 and quote a crime reference number JD/04852/17. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.