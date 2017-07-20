Police investigating death of man found in Bedford river appeal for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the body of a man was discovered in the river at Bedford.

Emergency services were called to The Embankment in Bedford at about 10.15am on Tuesday (18 July) to reports of a man in the water. He was recovered from the river near the Butterfly Bridge but pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem carried out yesterday (Wednesday) was inconclusive and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Further tests are due to be carried out to try to ascertain the cause of death.

Two men from Bedford were arrested in connection with the death. An 28-year-old man has been released and will face no further action, and a 47-year-old man has been released on bail.

Now police want to speak to anyone who witnessed anything of note that could help them find out how he came to enter the river.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of the Embankment on Monday evening or Tuesday morning that could help us establish the circumstances that has led to this man’s death.”

Anyone with any information should call DI Thomson in the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 101.