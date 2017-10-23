Police investigate racially motivated attack in Bedford

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a racially motivated attack in Bedford yesterday morning (Oct 22).

The incident happened around 4am following reports of an altercation between a group of people in Queen Street, Bedford.

Police say a group of white men are believed to have verbally assaulted a group of three black men, using offensive language. The three men were then assaulted, two received minor injuries and one man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who was in or around the area at the time who may be able to help their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident which has left one man in hospital. At the moment we believe the incident was racially motivated, and this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who can help our investigation. If you were in the area at the time and you saw or heard anything, please come forward. Your information could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 53 of today’s date. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.